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Israel Brief: Thursday, June 4
A fourth Washington round signs a Lebanon text Hezbollah answers with rockets and a drone at a general, while Iran fires on a Gulf airport and argues…
13 hrs ago
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Strategic Assessment: June 2026
The operational position consolidated on every front this month while the decision over whether Israel may act on its own borders moved to Washington…
Jun 3
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Israel Brief: Wednesday, June 3
Iran puts ballistic missiles on Kuwait and Bahrain, and Hezbollah fires through a fourth round of talks.
Jun 3
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Advocate's Brief: Tuesday, June 2
The week's pressure converges on permission — who gets to decide what Israel may do on its own borders, and the deciding kept happening anywhere but…
Jun 2
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Israel Brief: Tuesday, June 2
Netanyahu ordered the Beirut strike. Trump turned it back by nightfall, Iran walked from the talks it needs, and the Knesset voted itself toward…
Jun 2
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Israel Brief: Monday, June 1
Every deferral Israel postponed is coming due — Beaufort retaken, the yeshiva budget cut, Joseph’s Tomb reopened — while Tehran reloads behind a…
Jun 1
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
May 2026
Israel Brief: Sunday, May 31
The army crosses the Litani and takes Gaza to 70 percent while the talks, the courts, and the memoranda are still deciding whether to begin.
May 31
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
The Long Brief: The Wrong Geography
Hamas is in Gaza. Hamas is also in Manchester. The institutional class is still sized to the first.
May 29
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Israel Brief: Thursday, May 28
Israel takes ground in Lebanon and the money line in Gaza while Tehran, Beirut, and the UN reach for paper they can no longer back with anything…
May 28
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Israel Brief: Wednesday, May 27
Washington strikes IRGC mine-layers inside Tehran’s ceasefire window, the cabinet names the Beirut veto, and Kosher Kingdom burns on Golders Green Road.
May 27
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Advocate’s Brief: Tuesday, May 26
Hormuz answers Tehran’s drafting, Zamir asks for Beirut, the Hague volunteers to be first, and the Democratic primary calendar produces the sort by…
May 26
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Israel Brief: Tuesday, May 26
Hormuz strike answers Tehran’s drafting, Zamir asks for Beirut, and Riyadh keeps two answers on the only currency that matters.
May 26
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Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
© 2026 Uri Zehavi — אורי זהבי
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